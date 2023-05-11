Michigan National Guard armories receives nearly $26 million for modernized updates for women facilities

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly $26 million has been allocated to update the state's National Guard facilities for the growing number of women joining the ranks.
The armories were initially designed for an all-male force but with women now making up nearly 18% of the National Guard, it's now time for an update.
The money will be allocated to make updates like showers, bathrooms and lactation rooms for women.
An upgrade - that Senator Gary Peters says has been long overdue.
"It's long overdue," said (D) Sen. Gary Peters. "But I'm happy to say that we are now going to be able to move forward with it."
"It's surprising but when you think about older armories they were designed when we had basically men that served in the National Guard," Sen. Peters said. "But times have changed and now roughly 18% of the folks who serve in the National Guard are women."
Sen. Peters secured nearly $26 million out of the country's allocated $75 million to modernize everyday use facilities for women here in Michigan.
"So things like shower facilities, that were designed in a big room with a shower providing no privacy for women who are serving in our state and country," said Sen. Peters. "And locker rooms for example, just one locker room and not one that women can do what they need to do to prepare for their mission set while they're in the training facility."
Over 10 armories throughout Michigan will see new construction.
Lapeer will get $2.2 million for updates, Midland - nearly $2.5 million and Bay City will receive $720,000 in funding.
"We encourage women to serve their country," Sen. Peters said. "They do it with honor and with pride and they certainly deserve to have facilities that are designed to accommodate that."
Construction plans are still in the works.
Sen. Peters expects work to start fairly soon on armories in mid-Michigan.