Mid-Michigan could use more lifeguards too according to YMCA of greater Flint

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Another industry is being impacted by a shortage of workers.
The American Lifeguard Association is reporting a national lifeguard shortage for the second summer in a row.
They say it could impact many of the nation's over 300,000 public pools and beaches.
Mid-Michigan could use more lifeguards too according to the YMCA of greater Flint.
"We have enough staff to safely operate our facilities, but we always love to have more life guards," said Pam Bailey, who works in the Marketing and Development office of the YMCA of Greater Flint.
A large banner sits on the lawn of the Y, inviting people inside to apply for multiple open positions including lifeguards.
"We are always interested in training more lifeguards, because we do believe our area needs more lifeguards," she said.
David and Christopher Carb are brothers. Both are certified lifeguards for over 20 years. They keep a watchful eye over the pool at Insight Health and Fitness Center in Flint.
"We have to watch and make sure that they are being safe, there is no signs that they are in distress or that there is a medical issue or any number of things that could happen," said David Carb.
The brothers attribute the shortage of lifeguards to a number of factors. The Pandemic being one of them.
They (lifeguards) didn't have an opportunity to actually work at their job and with a two year cycle for certification, they just let it lapse. They just went on to do other things," David said.
His brother Chris said the lack of competitive pay is keeping people away from the profession.
"Being paid minimum wage for life guarding when you are paying for the class and then you get trained to be a water rescue person is where the bigger issue coming up," he said. He believes people just don't want to do it.
Being a lifeguard can be a form of community service. Bailey said there could never be too many lifeguards. The Y is hoping to train as many people as they can to take on this role.
"The more lifeguards we have the more swimming instruction we can have, the more classes we can offer, and the more water safety programs we can offer. So, I don't think we could ever have too many life guards, she said.
Persons interested in becoming a lifeguard should contact the YMCA of greater Flint. Visit https://flintymca.com/ for more information.
The YMCA of Greater Flint operates three locations: Downtown Flint; Flushing; and Camp Copneconic in Fenton.