Midland County Humane Society finding homes for dozens of rescued beagles

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest batch of beagles at the Midland County Humane Society is almost fully adopted after arriving on Monday in the early hours of the morning.
They're just a fraction of the 4000 dogs rescued from an Envigo breeding facility in Virginia following an investigation and lawsuit earlier in 2022.
40 dogs who have never seen the light of day given homes in just three days!
"The picking. The probing. The peeling of the skin to be tested on. That's what was happening to these beagles," said Animal Care Technician Veronica Letts, describing the dogs' living conditions before being rescued.
Bred for science and cosmetics labs, they rarely, if ever, saw the world outside their kennels.
"They come out here and it's beautiful, but at the same time, it's sad because they've never seen it. But they love it. They're all over it. And their toys- oh my goodness, their toys. They were so excited when they heard the squeak come out of those things," said Letts.
She said it's a story that brought out dozens of dog lovers on just the first day.
"We had a line that was from the front door almost to our sign at the end of the driveway," she added.
Thursday morning, the shelter only had nine of the original 50 beagles up for adoption.
One potential adopter, Karen Carnahan, said she'd give her pup only the best.
"That just goes without saying. The dog will want for nothing. Constant love and affection," she said.
However, these dogs may not be for first time owners.
Letts said they carry a lot of scars. Some are physical, like the ID tattoos in their ears, but others are mental and may affect their behavior.
"They will probably be really timid. They're gonna be really shy coming into a new home because they've never been in a home.... Little things are gonna be new to them and they're gonna be big," Letts explained.
ABC12 asked the Humane Society if there are plans to bring in more dogs from the same rescue. They said that might be in the works, but adopters will have to wait and see.