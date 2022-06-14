Mom group supports latest gun reform effort

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - The U.S. is one step closer to passage of new gun reform legislation.
A group of senators announced Sunday that they had reached a tentative deal on the bipartisan bill.
In the wake of deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, many Americans are demanding action.
Among them are member's of the group "Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America"
Celeste Kanpurwala is the Michigan group leader. She said this is what they have been fighting for since the Sandy Hook shooting a decade ago.
Although the bill doesn't have everything they want to see in gun reform, Kanpurwala said they are convinced the bill will save lives.
Not since Assault Weapons Ban of the 1990s has there been any meaningful gun reform legislation in the U.S.
"As we see this week we're finally getting some legislation after 26 years of not having any sort of legislation on gun safety," said Kanpurwala.
Gun ownership has outpaced the population in the U.S. According to a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey, there are 393 million weapons in circulation, compared to a population of roughly 330 million. It equates to more weapons than people.
'We have a gun problem," said Kanpurwala.
The Michigan leader of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense In America said the movement was borne out of a deadly school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
In 2012 a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School and opened fire. He killed 20 students and six adults. The group was started the very next day. There are chapters all over the country.
"Our goal is to end gun violence," said Kanpurwala. "There is a lot of work to do, so we are going to be around for a while."
She points to the possibility of new gun safety legislation as progress.
"This bill is absolutely going to save lives," said Kanpurwala." "Does it have everything we want in the bill? It it doesn't ."
It is still seen as a win for gun safety advocates. Even though Kanpurwala and her group likes the house version of the bill much better.
"The house bill is much stronger and would save more live, but one life is better than no lives," she said.
After a decade letting their voices be heard, finally it feels like their cries are no longer falling on deaf ears.
"It's a public safety issue, it's not a political issue. We want less people to die. I always like to say we are anti gun violence; I don't know anybody who is pro gun violence full stop," said Kanpurwala.