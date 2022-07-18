MSP Troopers help wounded owl after it was hit by a car

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police Troopers have connect an owl with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists after it was struck by a car.
Tri-City Post: Troopers responded to assist an owl that was struck by a car on US-10 near M-47 last night. The owl appeared to have a broken wing. Troopers connected him with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists. pic.twitter.com/RXFh0AColJ— MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) July 18, 2022
Police say that the owl appeared to have a broken wing after being struck by a car on US-10 near M-47 Sunday night.