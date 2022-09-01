New tech plant cuts ribbon in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly-opened plant seeks to reduce the nation's reliance on the international supply chain.
South Korean tech company SK Siltron CSS cut the ribbon at their new silicon wafer plant in Bay City. Lawmaker Dan Kildee and Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the event and toured the plant.
The wafers Siltron makes are key for making microchips used in cars, phones, and video game consoles.
"A lot of cellphone screens, apple watch screens, iPad screens. We've seen availability issues with all of those since the pandemic started," said Justin McKinnon, owner of 1-up Games in Bay City.
He repairs phones, game consoles, and computers, and said the semiconductor and microchip shortage hurt his business during the pandemic.
That's why he's encouraged to hear about the new Siltron wafer plant in his own back yard.
"I'm really excited for that. I hope that we'd be able to keep those parts in stock more often. And not having to wait for them to ship from China would be a huge help as well," said McKinnon.
Siltron's wafers are for more than just devices. They're used in cars, too.
Congressman Dan Kildee said it's one of the state's first big steps towards making electric vehicles affordable.
"The whole idea is to accelerate this transition to an economy that is built around the future and also build around our obligation to reduce carbon emissions. This facility makes it more possible," he said.
The plant currently employs a little more than 200 people, with plans to add 150 more by 2024.
SK Siltron CSS CEO Jianwei Dong said the area offers a number of advantages.
"Welcoming community, talents, lower cost of living. And also- another important factor- it's close to our other fab. So we can leverage all that know-how without worrying about other pandemic-related disruptions," Dong explained
Construction on the plant began in 2021, and workers are already manning their stations to begin production.