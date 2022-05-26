Northridge Academy holds "Health is Wealth" community wellness fair

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's Northridge Academy held its annual community health and wellness fair Thursday.
The "Health is Wealth" event brought local health organizations together to promote the importance of maintaining good physical and mental health.
Organizers say it's critical that everyone in the community understands that help is available.
"It's for our students, our families, and the community at large. We want everyone to be OK. It's been a trying year, a trying couple of years, for our health. So we're making sure that our mental health is taken care of here, our physical health, the hearing, vision, just all of it," said Yolanda Brown, parent/community liaison.
Vendors provided free dental, vision and hearing screenings for anyone who attended.