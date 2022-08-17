Northwood University welcomes two new students from Ukraine

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – After successfully fundraising more than $100,000 for Ukraine students to attend Northwood University, two students will leave Ukraine’s war zone to attend classes in Midland this fall.
Northwood University started a fundraiser back in March to help Iryana Trystan, an international student from Kyiv, Ukraine seek asylum and stay in the U.S to complete her graduate degree this school year.
“It's so nice to have someone who shares the same culture and same language with you,” Trystan said. “There's a lot to talk about especially because all of them were in Ukraine when everything happened.”
It's been three years since Trystan has been able to travel back to her homeland to see her family. First the COVID-19 pandemic blocked her from going home to Kyiv and now an ongoing war that has no end in sight.
“Life goes on and I have to focus on my own thing and just do everything I can so my parents can be proud of me,” she said.
And she's doing just that by not only studying to receive her graduate degree at Northwood but helping bring more of Ukraine right here to Mid-Michigan.
As of right now, Northwood will welcome two additional Ukrainian students this semester. Both student’s education will be covered by those fundraising efforts.
“When you think about war and their country being taken over hostilely by Russia, and defiantly fighting for their freedom and their rights, we just wanted to do what we thought was the best thing possible,” Justin Marshall, Vice President of advancement and business development at Northwood University.
Marshall says it's only the start to expanding the number of international students at the school.
“We want to bring them to safety and give them the stability that we can offer here on our campus,” Marshall said. “As soon as we get the fifth we want to work on the sixth. And we're just going to take chunks at a time.”
Iryana plans to be a big part of the new students' experience at Northwood, by being a mentor. And while the war has changed her in more ways than she thought possible she says it turned a bad situation into an inspiring one.
“It's helped me to grow as a person and just kind of rethink some of the values that I had before and kind of reshaped me on the outside and inside,” she said.
If you would like to donate to help future international students, click here.