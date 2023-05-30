NRDC files contempt motion over Flint lead pipe replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint activists -- who want the city of Flint and Mayor Sheldon Neeley held in contempt of court.
They've filed a legal motion - claiming the city failed to meet deadlines to replace lead water lines, and repair damage to lawns and sidewalks.
This all dates back to a court order from February.
The city was required to meet certain benchmarks - in the wake of the city's water crisis.
Safe drinking water is a humane necessity - residents say Flint's availability to that has been limited since the beginning of the water crisis almost a decade ago.
An issue that residents like Melissa Mays of Flint Rising says is a violation of basic human rights.
"It smells bad, it feels bad we have to spend so much money on lotions and creams, it changed our lives, it changed our bodies, our homes, and how we view water," said Mays. "A reminder to let the world know we are not fixed."
A 2017 historic legal settlement in the city of Flint agreed to dig up the underground water service lines for tens of thousands of Flint homes.
6 years later - out of more than 31,000 households, the city is still working to finish the 1,084 addresses and restore damage done to properties where pipes were replaced.
"It's a kick in the teeth to Flint residents who've been putting up with this for over 9 years," Mays said.
The motion by the Natural Resources Defense Council argues the city missed a key deadline on May 1st to fill in the gaps in tracking restorations -- saying the city doesn't know how many addresses still need repairs to their properties.
The motion filed in federal court asks for the city and Mayor Sheldon Neeley to be held in contempt --and pushes for a daily fine of $500 until violations are resolved.
"The city has failed to keep track of where it completed property repairs after digging up resident's properties to find and replace their lead pipes," said NRDC attorney Addie Rolnick. "The city agreed, and the court ordered that the city must fix this record keeping problem by May 1, but it failed to do so.
"Not making any excuses whatsoever because we will get the job done but we have outside interference seeing that they're suing on behalf of the residents and they're suing the city. These are much needed tax dollars that's going to waste," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely. "There's more noise in the room, but we will get this process done and we're on a good pace to be able to complete and meet all other deadlines."
The city says it has placed restoration work in the hands of Rowe Engineering who says it has doubled its crews.
The city expects the assessments to be done in a matter of weeks.
In the meantime - Mays says over the years, the lack of support has caused chaos, debt, and has taken a mental toll on families much like hers.
"We've been through 5 water heaters, 2 sets of washers and dryers, we found leaks in our kitchen where the water had eaten the lines behind the dishwasher," she said. "And we have to wash hands with bottled water."
A federal judge has given the city until August 1 to complete the project.