Ordinance loophole may allow a solar farm to come to Flushing Township

FLUSHING TWP, Mich. (WJRT) – The language of an ordinance regarding solar panels placed on property is seeking clarification.
“Our intention was to say out of 100 acres, you could set aside 25 acres and put solar panels in that place with a site plan and with the Planning Commission's approval,” Flushing Township supervisor Fredrick Thorsby said.
For the first time in the township the ordinance regarding the development is being taken out of context by a Chicago based solar company, Ranger Power, that’s looking to build a solar farm.
“Ranger power is interpreting their ordinance to say that it actually says if you take the area of the solar panels which might be like four by six feet,” Thorsby said. “Take that area, spread them out over the whole 100 acres and subtract out the green space, they say that’s only 25%.”
Thorsby says the ordinance reads solar panels can only cover 25% of the land but does not indicate if the space between each panel is included in that percentage.
“We just didn't want a big industrial solar farm. we're consistent throughout the whole zoning ordinance with this 25% and I think that's what it needs to be,” he said.
Ranger Power has petitioned the ordinance citing the loophole and seeking clarification. Which Thorsby says is currently under review.
“Our job is to close up the loopholes and I think it was pretty clear from the meeting last night that the residents that are affected by this that are in the area where the solar panels would be put, are not in favor of fields and fields and fields and solar panels,” Thorsby said.