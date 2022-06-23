Owner of Holly antique mall mourns loss of business and history

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Holly business owner recalls the heart break she felt after seeing the charred remains of her business following Tuesday's devastating fire.
Pat Kenny and her family were camping upstate when the fire broke out just before 4:00 p.m. and didn't get home until late that night.
"All I saw when I came there was a pile of smoldering rubble with firemen still pouring water on it," Kenny remembered.
Kenny said they carried so many historic items- vinyl records, vintage advertisements, and even books dating to the 1800s.
Now, they're nothing but ash.
"It's like losing my youngest child," she said sadly.
Kenny took care of Battle Alley Arcade Antiques for roughly 30 years. First, as an employee, then as the owner. She said her passion for history drew her to the building and the business.
"It's something you never stop learning. When you see something different, you want to learn more about it," Kenny explained.
Thursday, she looked out over the remains to see all that history gone - destroyed in the span of hours.
"I'm just processing it all… At first it was just anxiety: 'I have to get home.' Then I was kind of numb and now it's just… Sad," she sighed.
Kenny said it was a family business.Her grandkids and nephews all worked here for their first jobs. And she said she's not the only one in mourning.
"One couple who had been there from the very beginning- their grandkids are devastated because they could come to the shop and feel like they were close to their grandparents, who are now gone," she said.
Kenny said she's looking into grants and funding so she can rebuild- But she wishes it's something she didn't have to do.
"All the first responders and firefighters did an awesome job trying to save the downtown, but it's too bad they just couldn't save my store," Kenny lamented.
Kenny said the Department of Public Works told her they're saving as many original bricks as they can.
That way, when she's ready, she can rebuild with a little bit of that history she loves so much.