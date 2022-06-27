Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck in Frankenmuth crosswalk

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Frankenmuth woman is said to be in very serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross over a Frankenmuth crosswalk.
The Frankenmuth Police Department said that they were called to an car vs. pedestrian incident at Main and Genesee Streets incident on Sunday afternoon just before 1:00 p.m.
Police found the 65-year-old Frankenmuth woman unresponsive laying in the road. She was then transported to Covenant Hospital where her condition is unknown, other than very serious.
Initial investigation reveals that the woman had the "walk" signal and was was crossing the at the road at the corner where CVS is located across Main Street.
While she was crossing, a 20-year-old Vassar man who was driving eastbound attempted to turn north on Main from Genesee.
The woman was said to have been struck in the inner northbound lane.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.