Policy Change at Grand Blanc High causes confusion

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A small change caused big confusion for Grand Blanc parents. Social media posts outlining the changes made it appear that the district was making a major change to it's cell phone policy.
The Grand Blanc Superintendent wants parents to know not much really has changed.
The policy was already on the books, they just want to even out how the policy is enforced.
"Some teachers were very strict about cell phones in the classroom, some weren't. We're just trying to create a common expectation," explained Superintendent Trevor Alward.
The school's policy change was supposed to make things easier- A unified standard so students didn't have to worry which teacher had which phone rule- but ironically, it ended up causing district-wide confusion.
Some parents worried their kids wouldn't be able to access their phone during an emergency.
A parent- Jon Conquest- told ABC12 "I felt the timing of the decision was a little too close to the tragedy in Uvalde. While I agree children don't need their phones while in class, it could have been addressed in a more empathetic way than what it was."
Students can still bring phones to school- they just have to keep them in their backpacks during class.
It's something which Grand Blanc mother Rachael Phipps wishes was communicated better, because it sounded so similar to what she thought the school already did.
"I think they've for the last couple of years said there would be no cellphones, but I don't know if they've been pushing it to this degree before," she said.
Alward acknowledged he can see how things could be misunderstood, and hopes to avoid mishaps in the future.
"The way the policy's worded, it says 'not on your person.' So I think that some people inferred that that meant no cellphones at school at all," he said.
Other parents seem happy to hear about the new standard.
Debra Petrella said "I'm all for it! They don't need the distractions all day, they weren't allowed in Middle School and shouldn't be during their classes in High School... Self discipline can go a long way."
The policy also applies to earbuds and smartwatches. However, Alward said that students who need smart watches for conditions like diabetes can work out accommodations with the school this summer.
The principal of Grand Blanc High School sent out an e-mail to parent clarifying the policy Monday afternoon.