Preventing school threats in your community

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - "You have to look at every threat as the potential of this is what it could turn out to be so we're going to investigate it like this," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Swanson is voicing his frustration over another mass shooting at a school and what can be done in every community to prevent them from happening.
"It's domestic terrorism. That's what it is, you know, it's within our borders. within our communities. That you know, by definition, terrorism is just creating a feeling of fear and terror to innocent people. And if you're the one that created it, that you are a domestic terrorist," he said.
It's been about 36 hours since the tragic events in Uvalde, and new details are still coming out of what happened.
For law enforcement across the country, preventing these situations from happening in the first place is at the center of their duty.
For Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, every threat is a viable threat.
"Since the beginning of the school year, we've responded to 56 threats of violence, murder in school shooting just in our 11 SROs, 56," said Swanson.
From those 56 investigations, no acts of violence in Genesee County Schools in part because of a partnership between law enforcement and the prosecutor's office who take every threat seriously.
"When we charge them now, when they're in custody, when we lodge them at the juvenile detention center," he said. "Our message, because we know that that sends another ripple effect message that there is accountability, it's domestic terrorism."
Part of those investigations come from the SRO's, the School Resource officers, police or sheriff's deputies that work in the schools.
There are 154 schools in Genesee County and according to Sheriff Swanson, having an SRO on each campus would cost about $2 million a year.
"So when you look at the amount of schools we have, we clearly don't have enough it would be virtually impossible to figure out a way you have police departments across the country that are just short, putting people on calls for service and so it's going to take more than a police if there's not a private security company out there can answer it because the funding side of it, it's going to take it's an awesome solution.
But, there are some solutions Sheriff Swanson says are viable.
"I think it's good business at every police leader, get with other leaders, and they involve those individuals and say, Okay, we've got to we've got to retool, we're doing less check, validate what we're doing right, and get better what we need to keep doing," he said.
Swanson is calling for action, from everyone.
"Enough is enough means that there has to be action by people with positions of influence that can do what they can do not complained about what the can't do, just do what you can do. But as your position of influence grows, and you have the ability to make things happen, then you need to make them happen," he said.
Sheriff Swanson is meeting with officials from Genesee County schools to review the protocols and determine if changes need to be made to keep kids safe, so they can focus on learning when their in the classroom.