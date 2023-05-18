Priority Waste workers rescue two-week old Pitbull from garbage truck

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A shocking discovery made by two sanitation workers in Flint after they pulled a two week old puppy from the back of their garbage truck.
The newborn Pitbull was saved just in the nick-of-time by the two.
"The dog was lucky enough that me and my driver Trevor were there to find it and actually save it," said Priority Waste employee Bobby Brooks.
Brooks says someone had placed the animal inside of a garbage bag and left it on the side of the road.
"When I found out it was actually a puppy my stomach turned and I was uneasy at first," Brooks said. "Because it was a puppy that was thrown away."
Priority Waste workers - Bobby Brooks and his partner Trevor Manning were on their usual trash route in Flint Wednesday afternoon.
After dumping trash into the truck - something caught Brook's eye.
"I saw a bag moving so I decided to hop in there to check out the bag and I hear stuff as I'm ripping bags open and in the bottom of the hopper I see a puppy," said Brooks. "And it ended up being alive."
Manning- who was behind the wheel - says the discovery of the two-week-old Pitbull was an emotional moment for him.
"It was emotional for me because I know how it is to be a loader and I've seen some crazy stuff in the trash myself," Manning said. "We see dead animals in the trash all the time but never a live puppy dog and so we went right into action and called the supervisor and animal control because we knew that the dog wasn't even two-weeks-old and needed a lot of attention."
The puppy is getting medical attention and the two say the CEO of Priority Waste is going to take care of the medical bills.
"I just found out that the CEO of the company is going to step in to pay all of the medical bills for the puppy," said Brooks. "And once the puppy is in good health and can be released, I plan on adopting the puppy. I've actually been thinking about getting a puppy for months now so it's crazy that this situation happened and the puppy fell right into our arms so it's only right that we take care of it."
And what name does Brooks plan on giving his soon to be new best friend?
"I was thinking something like Miracle or Hope because it's crazy that the situation unfolded like that," said Brooks.
It's still not clear what happened to the animal before the drivers found it.
An investigation is underway.