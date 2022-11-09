Reaction to passage of Proposal 3

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 2.5 million Michigan residents voted to have reproductive rights enshrined in the state constitution. But, the passage of Proposal 3 does not mean the end of the abortion debate.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, 2022 it pushed the abortion on center stage and a spotlight on the state of Michigan, and Ashley Prew's dramatic story.
"Before I had my son, I was pregnant and I had ectopic pregnancy and without an abortion, I would have died," said Prew.
Prew, who is active in the Democratic Party, when public with her very painful story. "I personally would not be here and neither would my two living children."
The group Reproductive Freedom for All raised millions of dollars and collected thousands of signatures to get the issue on the November ballot.
While many like Prew are celebrating the outcome, others are disappointed.
"For me, I care very deeply about the women and the children in this state," said Christen Pollo with Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children. "When we face a defeat, we will not give up."
ABC 12 reached out to representatives with Right to Life but did not hear back.
In a statement the organization said, "While our hearts are saddened, our resolve to courageously, peacefully advocate for the dignity of human life is not weakened. In the days ahead, RLM will redouble our efforts to work across Michigan communities to protect the dignity of all human life."