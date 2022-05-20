Report: Drivers could see $6 at the pump by August

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gas prices are reaching record highs and it doesn't look like they are slowing down anytime soon.
A new report is saying that drivers could be seeing prices as high as $6 by this summer. The average price is over $4.50 a gallon in Michigan, a record high.
Just like the rest of the country, wallets across mid-Michigan are taking a huge hit when it's time to fuel up.
"It's terrible, you shouldn't have to pay an arm and a leg when you go to the grocery store, take the kids to school and stuff like that," said Brianna Coleman.
"I pay no attention to it at all, I figure I have to drive I'll pay for it," said driver Dan Martin.
"I'm hoping it'll come down soon, and I know it's high because of the stuff in Ukraine and what's going, but I'm hoping to see them come down, I hope they will," said Garry McDaniel.
But, that could take some time.
The head of commodities research at JPMorgan is predicting that strong driving demand will cause prices to surge by 37% by August to a national average of $6.20 a gallon.
"From west coast to east coast to Michigan and Flint, there up about 26 cents a gallon from month ago," said Patrick DeHaan, an energy expert with Gas Buddy.
He has been watching the rapidly changing fuel markets closely.
"The price of oil is still over 100 a barrel but a lot of people probably scratching their heads, hey the price of oil is 25 barrel lower than it was in March, so what's going on, it's that pesky r word refineries," said DeHaan.
In addition to the war in Ukraine and inflation, DeHaan said that issues in previous years at refineries due to Hurricane Ida, a fire, and COVID are all starting to catch up and Americans are paying for it, literally.
While prices are on the rise, his take on the JP Morgan, 6 dollar price tag by August, Dehaan said it could happen.
"In 2022, we've gone from 3 to 4 to almost 5 - it's not impossible, but at this point i don't see it as probable...so there's a big difference here...could it happen yes do i think it will happen based on what I know today? no.," he said.
He says it could become a reality if there's say another hurricane or if any of the refineries have issues.
One thing these prices haven't stopped so far, people hitting the road.
DeHaan said that a recent survey found 58% of people said they plan on traveling this summer, which more people traveling and more demand for gasoline. That equals higher prices.