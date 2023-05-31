Residents share concerns at Mundy Township special meeting for proposed mega site

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in a Genesee County community gathered to voice their concern about potential billion-dollar development in Mundy Township.
Last month, Flint and Genesee Group received money from the Michigan Strategic Fund to prepare the 981-acre mega site - in hopes of attracting new business.
"I am not happy about what is proposed - this Mega site absolutely not," said Mundy Township resident Renee Sanders.
Residents expressed their worries about the unknown at Wednesday night's special town hall about the project.
The Mundy Township Informational Open House was to discuss its upcoming plans for an Advanced Manufacturing District.
Residents' reactions were either indifferent or simply against the possible developments for many reasons.
"It will be taking away our place of worship, our schools, businesses, residential areas, and our farmland," said Sanders.
Mundy Township residents concerned about the future of their community.
Weeks after plans were announced to prep nearly 1,000 acres of land to attract advanced manufacturing companies.
The biggest concern from residents - what's coming to town?
Mundy Township says as of now - nothing yet.
Even though the Township has said in the past it's not leading the development on the project.
"Right now, it's just a proposal but I think the citizens should be aware of what's going on in the community," said resident Denise Smith.
"It's disturbing because we haven't got solid information, so people come up with their own information," said resident Dave Pillsbury. "It sounds horrible and I come to find out nothing's been determined."
The Township says there is no timeline for the project but with so much new development already in the works for the area.
Residents are concerned about what it means for this stretch of Hill Road.
"With them building a Costco and then they're trying to put all these other different manufacturing sites and I think it's going to be too congested on Hill Road," said resident Annette Tabb. "And it's already congested."
"It's residential all the way to Linden Rd on both sides there and that area has all been farmland and now they want to put manufacturing in there," said resident Robert Koosa. "And I don't believe that's right."
The township will host another meeting on the mega site - next month.