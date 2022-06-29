Restoring Holly's Battle Alley could take up to 2 years

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A little more than a week has passed since a devastating fire destroyed 200 years of Holly's history in its downtown Battle Alley.

Investigators haven't released a cause of the fire, but they say it began in the south end of the arcade antiques building.

On the sound side of Battle Alley, a lot of these buildings are still without power and just a few steps to the right, the fence is now moved back to where the arcade antique store used to stand.

Consumers Energy is now trying to restore power, but the rest of the village is trying to see how they can preserve and rebuild all of these respected buildings.

"As we look at this and we watch history burn, we can never replace the buildings. But there was not one person that we have to pray that we couldn't replace either," said Holly Police Chief, Jerry Narsh.

Over the last week, Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh along with the city's fire crew and officials move to clear the area and create a plan to begin repairing these businesses after a massive fire left their history book charred and in ashes.

"The fact that we're having this conversation and a part of our historic downtown. And many of these buildings are still here because of that training, that planning and the expert absolutely heroic effort of the Holly Fire Department and the 16 other agencies that arrived with 150 firefighters," he said.

Holly City Manager Jerry Walker has met with business leaders and employees affected by the fire to set priorities for the city–including getting them back on their feet.

"We have people who are displaced or people who are out of a job, making sure that they're taken care of but at the same time, we are working with cleanup, rebuilding and then preservation going in the future," said Walker.

While this isn't the first major fire to destroy part of Battle Alley, Walker said that prevention measures will continuously be worked on and improved.

"We're continuing with that thought, fire suppression or tying all the buildings together electronically, the smoke detection, so that we can get here in the event of something in the future. Of course we hope it never happens, but you have to prepare for it," said Walker.

Narsh said that they will not be able to begin repairs until consumers energy and insurance agency's finish assessing the damage of each property.

"It'll be back and we'll come back and we won't have that exact history. But the history of metal alley doesn't change. individual buildings don't create history. It's the entire downtown," he said.

There is no timeline of when Holly can start rebuilding, but Chief Narsh said that it'll take at least a year and a half to get Battle Alley retired.

Fundraising efforts are underway.

The village has created a Patronicity page with the goal of raising $25,000 to help restore battle alley. As of Wednesday morning, almost $4,800 dollars has been donated.