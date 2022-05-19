Ribbon is cut on newly renovated Flint Public Library

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "The end of a long journey and the beginning of a new adventure" is how the director of Flint Public Library describes Thursday's grand opening of Flint's "Like" New main library in the Flint Cultural Center.
The two year renovation project is complete and the new Flint Public Library is a site to behold.
The newly renovated Flint Public Library is light and airy, and very modern.
There is space for everyone to enjoy what the library has to offer.
"We knew something needed to be done to this library building. in order to move forward into the future. It's a 60 year old building the infrastructure was at or past end of life," said Kay Shwartz, Executive Director of the Flint Public Library.
Thursday morning the ribbon was cut on the newly renovated Flint Public library.
"It's the end of a long journey and the beginning of a new adventure, I think," she said.
Schwartz has guided the 30 million dollar transformation that was two years in the making.
"My favorite part today is the children's room, we have a wonderful aquarium, we have a everbright wall which is a light bright with no pegs," she said.
The newly renovated library is bigger than the original with access to natural light and spaces for people to gather and learn.
One thing Schwartz is most proud of is how accessible the building is now for everyone.
The library will be open for business Friday, and there is also a Grand Opening Extravaganza from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.