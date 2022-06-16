Saginaw community leaders call for an end to violence

SAGINAW, Mich (WJRT) - Faith leaders in Saginaw are coming together following a series of shootings over the past two weeks. The Saginaw African American Pastors hosted a "Unity for our Communuty" press conference Thursday morning encouraging residents to take action.
As of June 16, the city's seen 17 non-fatal shootings and 11 homicides. The most recent killings were both on June 9.
Political, social, and religious leaders alike said they're worried by this month's violence in Saginaw.
Raymond Deleon, President of Saginaw's Mexican-American Council, said he never expected the pain of losing members of his community to shootings last week.
"What happened in Uvalde, Texas- That hurt my feelings so much, knowing that man did what he did to these kids, then all of a sudden find out that happened in my back yard," said DeLeon.
Pastors from several denominations urged their congregations to keep level heads, especially as the heat of summer approaches.
"Before you pick up another gun in anger or a means to hurt others,we say 'come talk to us.' Come. Scripture says let us reason together," said Pastor Roy Manning.
Others urged the community to help the police by sharing information.
"If we don't get people to speak up, it's just going to continue," said Pastor Albert Haynes Jr.
"I need the citizens to come help. Speak out. If you know something, tell someone," said Mayor Brenda Moore.
And while DeLeon told ABC12 it still hurts, he hopes these shootings can bring together Saginaw's black and Hispanic communities.
"We're here to partner with the African American community of stopping the violence. That's the only way we're gonna win: if we partnership with each other."