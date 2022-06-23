Saginaw police, fire, code enforcement form alliance to curb loud fireworks in overnight hours

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The July 4th holiday is a still a couple of weeks away, but some areas are already hearing the fireworks go off.
The loud bangs and booms late at night and in the early morning hours has prompted Saginaw to crack down on the illegal use of fireworks.
The city police and fire departments, and the code enforcement department are teaming up to provide extra patrols on certain days and times when the most intense barrages of ordinance-defying activity has taken place in recent years.
"It's a like a war zone," is how Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski describes the sounds echoing through the city around the 4th of July.
So beginning tomorrow night, the fire, police and SCENIC, the code enforcement unit are devoting more resources to stop people from setting off loud fireworks.
"If we witness fireworks being lit off after 11:45 p.m., we are going to approach people and its a fine, a $1,000 fine," says Suchodolski.
It is illegal to set off loud fireworks and projectiles after 11:45 at night, on the days people are allowed to set off fireworks. For this holiday period, those days are June 29 through July 4th.
"On the fifth of July, its illegal to shoot them off, on the 28th of June its illegal to shoot them off,' Sucholdoski says.
"I like the rules because people have normal jobs and you can't just party all night, letting off fireworks," says Charlie Haddad.
Haddad has been selling fireworks at his store at Court and Bay in Saginaw for 20 years. He supports the new fireworks alliance and says he is informing customers of the consequences they face if they use the fireworks at the wrong time.
"Every purchase, my guys will usually let them know the law so they don't get hit, or they don't get blindsided and get hit with a fine and get upset,' says Haddad.
Suchodolski also says there will be a crackdown on where the fireworks are being shot off.
"In public areas, such as streets, sidewalks, and school property, its illegal, you can't do it," he says.
Again, it will be $1,000 fine for people violating the ordinance.
People can report problems with noisy fireworks by calling 9-1-1 or emailing stopthenoise@saginaw-mi.com.