...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Seniors beat the heat together at Hasselbring

  Updated
  • 0

FLINT, Mich (WJRT) - Senior citizens in Flint's first district are beating the heat together during the heat wave.

The Hasselbring Senior Center doubles as a cooling center for seniors during the summer.

A busy pool table and active computer class show that A/C's not the only attraction for seniors at Hasselbring. In fact, many say they have their own units!

But as volunteer Brenda Harris said, she feels she's spent enough time at home.

"Sitting in that house for two and a half years, it did something to me. It got me thinking 'I gotta get outta here! I can't continue to sit here and entertain myself,'" she explained.

That's a sentiment shared by many at the center.

"You can stay home. But then you're stuck inside. You can't go outside. This way, I can come and, you know, socialize with the people here and have something to do when it's hot," added visitor Jearlene Farmer.

One man, Roy Chambry, said he could stay home, but he misses his billiard buddies.

"I do have A/C. But I haven't been by in three, four weeks. About a month or so. And I had nobody to beat up on, so I thought I'd come try my luck today," he said.

Another guest, William Whitaker, said he's thankful for the center in the summer because not everyone has air conditioning.

"It's important that they have some place to go. Because strokes and passing out? That's not sufficient," Whitaker said.

Director Beverly Lewis said that three or four people they don't normally see came in this Wednesday afternoon to cool off.

Hasselbring will continue acting as a cooling center for seniors over the summer during business hours.

