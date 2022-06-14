 Skip to main content
Sister of pregnant Saginaw woman killed in shooting doesn't believe loved one was intended target

  • Updated
  • 0

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - More information has been discovered surrounding a Saginaw shooting that left a pregnant woman dead.

Her family is now seeking justice, hoping someone comes forward with information that lead to an arrest.

27-year-old Jessica Gomez was gunned down in her car outside a home in Saginaw last week.

New details from her sister, about why Gomez was in that neighborhood and she claims her sister wasn't the intended target in the shooting

Alex Labelle says she became concerned when she heard about the shooting and couldn't reach her sister on the phone.

"She wasn't picking up her phone for me, and she never not picks up her phone for me," says Labelle.

She left work and went to the shooting scene on Bond Street Thursday afternoon. She lives just a few houses down from where the gunshots rang out and she says her sister, Jessica Gomez had been staying with her.

"She was loved by everybody, she was like one of those protectors, like one of those big sisters," says Labelle.

Gomez was killed when someone in a light-colored Ford Edge opened fire on Gomez's vehicle.

The car was eventually set on fire and found the next day by Saginaw firefighters.

A 23 year old woman was also injured. Witnesses have said another person escaped from the vehicle and ran off. Police have not confirmed, that but have said they are searching for people who around the victim's vehicle after the shooting. Alex says her sister was pregnant.

"She was due Halloween, she was due on Halloween, she was having a boy,' she says.

She says the baby will be buried with Jessica.  Gomez worked as an in-home caregiver. Gun violence hits home with another Saginaw family.

"We definitely want justice for her, and we are not going to stop until we get justice for her, because we know this wasn't meant for her, it wasn't meant for her at all, she didn't deserve it, the way that she died, she didn't deserve it," says Labelle.

Police are looking for information that will lead to an arrest in this case.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with burial costs. 

