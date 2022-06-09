Smoke alarm credited for saving mother and young daughter from Bay City fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A working smoke alarm is being credited for saving a mother and her young daughter from a house fire early Wednesday morning in Bay City.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post that the 27-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter were able to escape the early morning house fire after smoke alarms alerted them to the fire.

Reports show that crews arrived to the fire at 411 S. Sheridan Street just after 6:00 a.m., on Wednesday to find the mother and daughter already outside of the home.

“She told me the smoke alarms woke her up and she was able to grab her daughter and get out of the residence,” said Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Corradi. “This is proof that having working smoke alarms in your residence does save lives. We know what's happened in the State of Michigan over the last few days with the fire fatalities. It's imperative that everyone has working smoke detectors in their home.”

Bay City’s Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This fire comes just days after the City of Flint experienced multiple fatal fires.

The importance of working smoke alarms continues to be at the forefront of fire safety after devastating loss across the state.

“This fire also could have been tragic – thankfully the smoke alarms did their job,” Chief Corradi said. “The mother and daughter had only been out of the house for about two minutes when we had visible fire on the outside of the structure from several doors and windows. It didn't take long for the fire to grow to a point where had they not had working smoke alarms – things would have been bad.”

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said that they will install smoke alarms and CO2 detectors for residents, free of charge. If anyone is interested, call 989-892-8601.