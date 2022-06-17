Students sue for review, policy changes after Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - About 20 students at Oxford say their constitutional rights to safety and education have been violated following the mass shooting there last November.
A law firm representing the students say they want changes to ensure security at school.
A lawsuit filed today names the Oxford Community School District, its former superintendent and other officials.
It seeks an independent review and police changes, including increased transparency and communication from the district itself.
