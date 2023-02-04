Tawas man shot and killed by police officer

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tawas man is dead after being shot by a Michigan state police trooper.
According to state police, around 9:00 pm Friday night a trooper and cadet responded to a call about a vehicle in a ditch on I75 near the West Federal Highway exit in Crawford County.
When they arrived the officers made contact with the driver, 48-year-old David Alan Stockton. Police believe he was intoxicated.
During the encounter, the trooper shot and killed Stockton. Details of what led up to the shooting are not available at this time.
Per department policy, the trooper was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.