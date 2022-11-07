The drawing for the record $1.9 billion powerball jackpot has been delayed over security protocols

The California Lottery announced late Monday night that it's delaying the Powerball drawing because officials need more time to complete security protocols.
"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the California Lottery said in a post on social media.
A participating lottery needs extra time to meet those requirements before the drawing can occur, according to the post.
"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available," the California Lottery said.
The-CNN-Wire
