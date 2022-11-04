 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 31 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move from west to east
across this region between 7 PM to 11 PM Sun. Some brief gusts
to 50 knots will be possible along and immediately behind the
front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Threats made against Flint Mayor ahead of election

  • Updated
  • 0

Credible threats made against Flint's Mayor

Flint, Mich.  (WJRT) - While some politicians are making a last push on the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election, Flint's mayor is dealing with death threats.

ABC 12 had learned police are investigating threats made thru social media as well as directly to the mayor's office and taking precautionary measures.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley declined to do an on camera interview, but his office released the below statement:

"We’re seeing a dangerous political climate in America right now—from Nancy Pelosi’s home invasion to the attempt to kidnap Governor Whitmer. As a democratic society, we should be able to maintain a level of peace and respectful discourse, especially at the local level. Unfortunately, I’ve been advised of credible threats against me. It’s unfortunate because politics should be about moving our community forward. The Neeley administration is sternly focused on moving our community forward, as we have been, in spite of threats, intimidation, and obstacles to forward progress."

