Threats made against Flint Mayor ahead of election

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - While some politicians are making a last push on the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election, Flint's mayor is dealing with death threats.
ABC 12 had learned police are investigating threats made thru social media as well as directly to the mayor's office and taking precautionary measures.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley declined to do an on camera interview, but his office released the below statement:
"We’re seeing a dangerous political climate in America right now—from Nancy Pelosi’s home invasion to the attempt to kidnap Governor Whitmer. As a democratic society, we should be able to maintain a level of peace and respectful discourse, especially at the local level. Unfortunately, I’ve been advised of credible threats against me. It’s unfortunate because politics should be about moving our community forward. The Neeley administration is sternly focused on moving our community forward, as we have been, in spite of threats, intimidation, and obstacles to forward progress."