Travelers react to Memorial Day weekend traffic conditions on I-75 south bound

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The end of a weekend with 2.7 million more people traveling this year than last means a long trek home for thousands who were heading South on I-75.
The Memorial Day holiday showed us a sign of what's to come in the months ahead - lots of traveling as we dive into summer and with travel comes the inevitable - lots of traffic.
A reality that travelers say may have a lot to do with the post-pandemic.
"It has a lot to do with the pandemic, it's the holiday and the beautiful weather. It's just a good time to get out."
"Pent up demand I think we're going to see this for a while."
AAA says this Memorial Weekend is the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000.
Now with the holiday weekend coming to an end people are making the trip back home. Causing some overflow on I-75 south bound.
"I was in Flint today and as I was heading home going north I was glad; I was going North because going south was really heavy."
"I was up in the Gaylord area and now we're driving back and for sure the traffic was heavy."
"The road was congested from here and there but for the most part the ride was pretty peaceful and wasn't too bad."
And though traffic was overflowing travelers say packing patience and having a strategic plan is best when planning to travel south after the holidays.
"We waited until a little later to leave the campgrounds. We watched everybody leave at noon and then waited a couple of hours, went swimming and left a little late."
"Basically, a strategic stop plan to try and miss the heaviest traffic."
Road work resumes Tuesday throughout Michigan after most projects took some time off for Memorial Day weekend.