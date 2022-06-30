Two Flint firefighters suspended with pay as probe of fatal Pulaski Street fire continues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 News has learned that two Flint firefighters have been suspended in connection with the investigation of a fatal house fire.
The fire eventually claimed the lives of two young brothers, and the suspensions appear to be in connection with the initial search of the home for possible victims.
"I do hope that nobody else will have to go through this," says Crystal Cooper.
Cooper is the mother of 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell and that comment was from earlier this month about the deaths of the two brothers.
They died days after the fire in the home in the 600 block of Pulaski Street in Flint.
Investigators say there were no smoke detectors in the home and faulty electrical wiring is the preliminary cause of the fire.
The children were the only ones in the home when the fire started at around nine on the morning of May 28th.
"Caller is reporting smoke showing from the side of the house, there are vehicles in the driveway," a dispatcher can be heard saying through Genesee County Central Dispatch on audio obtained through Broadcastify.
Several units from the Flint Fire Department rushed to the home on Pulaski.
"Residential structure, possible entrapment," the dispatcher is heard saying.
Flint Fire Engine 11 was also called out to the fire, but five to six minutes later, apparently because no victims were found in a preliminary search of the home, the decision was made to cancel.
"Flint City Engine 11, you can cancel for Pulaski," a dispatcher is heard saying.
Approximately seven to eight minutes later, Engine 11 was called back out.
"Flint City Engine 11, have you back enroute to 637 West Pulaski, two victims found so far," the dispatcher says.
The two boys were found in the home and rushed to the hospital, but died a few days later.
Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton confirms two firefighters are part of an ongoing investigation related to the fire at Pulaski Street.
The firefighters have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.