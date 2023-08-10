Two Michigan girls win gold medals at 2023 Pan Kids Jiu-Jitsu Championship

NOVI, Mich. (WJRT) - Last month, 11-year-old Claire Patterson from Fenton and 12-year-old Abigail Meyer from Milford became 2023 Pan Kids Jiu-Jitsu Champions.
It's the most prestigious tournament you can win in jiu-jitsu as a child. Over 2,500 kids around the world competed in Orlando, Florida.
"It's a gold medal from pans. It's an IBJJF tournament gold medal, so it's the hardest one for kids," said Patterson.
Patterson had three matches, and submitted all her opponents with no points were scored against her. Meyer was competing for the first time and won all her matches by submission with no points were scored against her either
"I fought four rounds and won them all by submission," said Meyer.
For months, Patterson and Abigail have been training at Ronaldo Candido Academy Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu located in Novi.
"I've been training since last year. I got second place at pans and thought that meant a lot to me, it doesn't mean as a lot as a gold medal to me," Patterson.
Before winning the championship, both girls were dedicating over 10 hours a week at the dojo. Their professor Degree Black Belt Ronaldo Candido is at the head of the academy.
"I opened this gym in 2018 and it's been over 5 years and we're very happy about the program," said Candido.
Candido is an 8x State Champion, a Pan Pacific Champion, a 2x Pan-American Champion, and 3x World Champion. He is also a former MMA Fighter and has a background with UFC.
"The reason I started training jiu-jitsu because I was small and people use to pick at me, bully. And I learned jiu-jitsu to defend myself. As I did, I fell in love with the sport."
Ronaldo translated his testimony into giving back to his students and those who want to take their goals to the next level.
"The key of my academy is this is not my job, this is not my passion and I just want to shar the mats with my student and help them become the best version of themselves," said Candido.
Parents like Blake Patterson believes Ronaldo has cultivated the gym environment. The space helps every individual entering the academy become successful in life through the art of jiu-jitsu.
So, the recent wins from Claire and Abigail is a great win for their gym, for their community and the state of Michigan.