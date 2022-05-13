Vacationing during a COVID uptick

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- It has felt like summer the past few days and people across Mid-Michigan are already looking ahead to the summer travel season. But the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Doctor Bobby Mukkamala has been tracking cases during this pandemic. He said the state is much safer for travelers than when it began.
But he also said it's up to everyone to keep it that way.
Last week, only one county in Michigan had high COVID levels, now there are 16. And all but three are experiencing high community transmission.
These counties are mostly focused in southeast area of the state, which is Michigan's main population center.
But another cluster is in the tourist-friendly northern lower peninsula and eastern upper peninsula.
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said this doesn't mean you have to change your vacation.
He recommends getting yourself tested for COVID-19 before going on your weekend outing, whether that's through a self-test or a clinic, especially if you're showing symptoms.
"If you test positive, don't blow it off. Quarantine for five days like we've talked about. If you're showing symptoms, quarantine for longer," he said.
Even if someone tests positive, but is asymptomatic, he says they can still make a little getaway if they have the means to keep to themselves.
"It's all dependent of what you do when you get there, right? I know people who go to their place up north and then they stay there. They don't go out, and they're not exposed to people," Mukkamala explained.
And if someone want to meet with family, he said they should all check in on each other's health.
"If you go and see someone's visibly ill, don't just assume they have a cold and hang out anyway. Keep your distancve and wear a mask," he said.
Information on COVID rates and are available on the Michigan and CDC websites.