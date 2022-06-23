Water shutoffs resume July 18 for Saginaw residents with delinquent utility accounts

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Saginaw said that they will be resuming water shutoffs July 18 for Saginaw residents with delinquent utility accounts.
City officials said that if any account is shown as delinquent with no recent payment activity or approved payment arrangement by July 18, the account is in jeopardy of disconnection.
“We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the July 18 date for water shutoffs and give them time to make payment arrangements or apply for the available financial assistance,” said Tim Morales, City Manager.
The city is also encouraging utility customers that are struggling to pay their bills to reach out to one of the following:
• 211 Northeast MI at 1-888-636-4211, hearing impaired callers call MI-RELAY at 1-800-649-3777
• DHHS for state emergency relief at 989-758-1100
• MSHDA Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (844-756-4423)
• Saginaw County Community Action Committee (989-753-7741)
Lori Brown, Finance Director, commented on the available assistance and payment plan options,
“We know some customers continue to struggle financially, so financial assistance programs and payment plans are available to help our customers get back on track. We encourage customers to contact us as soon as possible to discuss these options."
For more information regarding water and sewer account payments, contact (989) 759- 1450. If any residents would like more information regarding payment options, click HERE.