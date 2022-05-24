What to do when you never get what you paid for

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) -- Following Monday's report on Thomas Appliance, many customers contacted ABC12 saying they had never received their products before the business closed. The Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan said that while this isn't a super common scenario, they see it enough to have some answers at the ready.

"If you paid for this with your credit card, you need to reach out to that entity and they should be able to help you," explained Ashley Gibbard, who represents the Better Business Bureau.

She said consumers have two main ways to get their lost money back when a business closes.

Firstly, she said that someone's credit card company should be their first call.

The 1974 Fair Credit Billing Act allows customers to fight errors on their bills, including charges for products or services they never received.

"They're pretty good about addressing that. You provide something, whether it be images or things of that sort. You know, a receipt. Say 'hey, this never came or this came broken.' They're pretty good at listening to consumers as long as they're able to provide that proof," Gibbard said.

She also suggested filing a complaint with the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which has the legal authority to look out for consumers.

"They are able to do that investigation and dig further into what might have happened," she said.

Gibbard added the BBB also takes these kinds of complaints, and will often assist the AG's office in investigations.

ABC12 spoke to Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance, on the phone Tuesday.

He said more information will be coming out soon and customers will be contacted.