Tornado recovery and tourism following the tornado in Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday's deadly tornado that tore through Gaylord has left many without basic needs and even homes.
As the community unites to repair the damage, they are learning what it all means for the future of the tourist community.
It's a balancing act.
Businesses have been decimated with cleanup only just beginning as the community tries to focus forward to the holiday weekend and beyond for the summer tourist season.
"Thankfully all of our hotels are open. We are encouraging people to inquire about vacancy, but all of the hotels are open," said Sarah Harding, Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce.
Despite the recent tragic tornado, campgrounds are booked for the Memorial Day weekend and the Memorial Day parade is still happening on Saturday.
That comes as people work to clean up the damage, repair their homes and for some, look for a new place to live.
The goal at this time is to provide some relief from recent events and also support area businesses, while most importantly, being cognizant of the needs of victims.
Visit the United Way to learn more about supporting the victims HERE.