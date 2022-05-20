 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tornado strikes Northern Michigan, causes significant damage

  • 0
Tornado strikes Gaylord
Michigan State Police Northern MI

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - National Weather Service employees confirmed a tornado in Gaylord just before 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

State police say several homes and businesses have been damaged and trees and power lines are blocking roadways leaving thousands without power.

Facebook video from Steven Bischer shows the aftermath of the storm damage that left several businesses and cars damaged with debris scattered in the street. 

People are being advised to avoid the area if they can.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you