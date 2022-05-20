Tornado strikes Northern Michigan, causes significant damage

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - National Weather Service employees confirmed a tornado in Gaylord just before 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.
State police say several homes and businesses have been damaged and trees and power lines are blocking roadways leaving thousands without power.
Otsego County: Tornado touched down. MSP and local resources responding. More information to follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/g6SUji8Zxv— @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) May 20, 2022
Facebook video from Steven Bischer shows the aftermath of the storm damage that left several businesses and cars damaged with debris scattered in the street.
People are being advised to avoid the area if they can.
