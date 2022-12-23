Tow truck drivers in Mt Morris surprised by slow day in storm

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to 39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum by this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&