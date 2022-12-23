Tow truck drivers in Mt Morris surprised by slow day in storm

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - It's a day-in for people across Michigan today- with below-freezing temperatures dominating the state.
"We did a winch-out for a mail truck earlier. Did one other tow this morning. It's actually been kinda slow, which is surprising," said Rex Davis of Louie's Towing in Mt. Morris.
Spotty visibility, slippery roads, and high winds all sound like a recipe for disaster.
But for whatever reason...
"Today, actually, people have been driving slow, paying attention, and taking their time. That makes a big difference, you know," said Davis
Davis thinks another reason for their slow day could be Genesee County residents staying off the road.
More people at home means fewer cars out and about.
For those traveling on the holiday weekend, Davis has one piece of advice:
"Just slow down, you'll get there faster."