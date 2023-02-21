Town hall meeting focuses on blight in Flint's 3rd ward

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - First-term Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy believes improving the largest ward in the city starts with every single household getting involved.

He wanted to update the community on some ongoing projects during his first town hall meeting Monday night at Foss Avenue Baptist Church.

Murphy represents the 3rd ward. The area includes Carpenter Road south to Hamilton Avenue, and Branch Road west to MLK Avenue.

Murphy said the community must first focus on tackling empty, deteriorating homes that are hurting neighborhoods.

"We have a lot of residents wondering what are we going to do about the blight. This town hall meeting was to bring residents together to come up with solutions on how do we start taking back our community."

Jasmin Allen lives in the 3rd ward. She says the condition of vacant properties makes for an emergency situation that needs to be addressed.

"The blight on the north side of Flint is horrific...We need to get to the root of the cause of the issue."

Murphy said he plans to hold town hall meetings each month in hopes of inspiring his 9,000 3rd ward residents to be part of the solution.