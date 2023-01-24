 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic Alerts for I-75, I-69 in Genesee County

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Township crash

GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Traffic was slow moving Tuesday morning along parts of I-69 and I-75 in Genesee County. 

The 911 Center's website had a long list of alerts in Flint Township.

It showed a crash just before 6:15 at I-75 south and I-69 east. There was also a reported fire in the area a short time later.

The 911 Center then asked people to avoid the area of I-75 south and Miller Road because of a closure.

Just before 7:30, first responders were called to a reported crash at I-69 east and W. Bristol Road.

Click here for updates from the dispatch center.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you