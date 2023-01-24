Traffic Alerts for I-75, I-69 in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Traffic was slow moving Tuesday morning along parts of I-69 and I-75 in Genesee County.
The 911 Center's website had a long list of alerts in Flint Township.
It showed a crash just before 6:15 at I-75 south and I-69 east. There was also a reported fire in the area a short time later.
The 911 Center then asked people to avoid the area of I-75 south and Miller Road because of a closure.
Just before 7:30, first responders were called to a reported crash at I-69 east and W. Bristol Road.
