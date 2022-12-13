Train cuts off Holly-area subdivision's only access road

ROSE TWP, Mich. (WJRT)- Trouble on the rails! Residents of a neighborhood near Holly are annoyed after a train blocked their only access road for two hours on Monday.
Cogshall Street is the only way in and out of the Holly Shores subdivision in Rose Township, but it's also a crossing for Canadian National Railway.
Residents deal with delays not just from moving trains, but also stopped ones. Sometimes for ten minutes, sometimes for two hours.
And while they've begrudgingly learned to just live with it, they can't help but worry about "what-ifs."
"I could see the conductor on the one train and I tried to get his attention. He looked over and I said 'do you know how long it's gonna be?' He put his hands up and said 'I don't know' and turned away," said Holly Shores resident Donna Klenner.
She was only one driver in a massive backup stopped at the crossing from roughly 2-4 PM Monday.
"This happens at least once a month," she said.
And the consequences can be very frustrating.
"I've been late to surgeries. I just had a knee replacement six months ago. I was late to that because of the train," said resident Angela Valetti. She added that she's been held up on her way to and from work.
Canadian National told ABC12 Monday's delay started because the train needed to wait for another one to pass. But they had to call police when railway workers saw kids trespassing around the stopped train.
Holly Police, Michigan State Police troopers, and railroad police spent roughly an hour and a half making sure there weren't any kids in harm's way.
"It's extremely dangerous. We would ask that parents have that talk with their kids and let them know they can't cross those tracks or between or under the train under any circumstances," warned Holly Village Police Chief Jerry Narsh.
Another worry: emergency access for first responders.
"If there's an emergency back there, how do paramedics get back here and get to someone who needs paramedics? Or a fire? All those things. There should be another outlet," said Valetti.
It's a concern shared by North Oakland County Fire Chief Jeremy Fintz- who says trains have delayed his teams several times before.
"We've had medical emergencies as well... My guys ended up hiking the equipment and medical bags around the front of the train, which was a few hundred feet away from the entrance that was being blocked. And they walked to the home," he recalled.
Everyone who spoke with ABC12 said they want an extra road, both for themselves and emergency services.
But resident Ashely Walker showed on her map that they're stuck between a rock and a wet place.
"We're surrounded by [the Shiawasse River] and railroad track. There is no way to get out of this neighborhood," said Walker.
ABC12 spoke with the Rose Township supervisor on the phone Tuesday.
She didn't have any more details about the incident, but is looking into the problem.