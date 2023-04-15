Train strikes fiber line in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lapeer Fire Department was dispatched to the railroad tracks at M-24 yesterday after a train struck a fiber line strung over the tracks.
After an inspection, a CN signal maintainer found that one of the excessive height rail cars had only 12 inches of clearance, and that the line had been previously struck by railcars.
Inbound and outbound trains will go slower through the City of Lapeer until the line is raised.
The fire department says drivers can expect delays and are advised to use Demille Blvd. as an alternate route.