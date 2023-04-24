Training program continues to aid Genesee County police officers with mental health tools

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 80 to 90 percent of calls to the Genesee Health System's Crisis Intervention Team have a mental health component.
Because of that, more mental health workers are starting to work with law enforcement agencies to help officers when they respond to those calls.
Kailey Baker, supervisor of the Genesee Health System Crisis Intervention Team, wants to help police officers properly respond to those situations.
Since September, the team has grown from about 60 trained officers to 97.
GHS offers quarterly training. They bring in mental health professionals to help them better handle these situations.
Baker says mental health calls are more than suicide or homicide-related.
"Mental health calls can be anything. It can be a child with autism who's having a rough day. It can be somebody who is in grief and loss stage and just lost a family member. It can be somebody who is just going through a divorce and is spewing anger and doing some things they wouldn't typically do," she said.
Baker says she has goals to continue expanding the amount of CIT trained officers in Genesee County.