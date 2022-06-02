Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits Saginaw rail company, talks gas prices

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg comes to Saginaw to highlight projects impacted by the infrastructure bill, and like everyone else, he's talking about those rising gas prices.
Buttigieg was at Lake State Railway in Saginaw as the Biden administration announced $30 million in rail infrastructure funding in Michigan.
He says the administration is also doing what it can to bring some relief at the pump, as prices hit about five dollars a gallon in mid-Michigan.
Buttigieg, along with Congressman Dan Kildee say all options are on the table when it comes to helping out with the gas prices, including lifting the 18 cent federal tax on a gallon of gas, but they both say there should be more scrutiny on the ones profiting, the oil companies.
The Transportation Secretary got a tour of he Lake State Railway facility in Saginaw.
Company leaders say the federal infrastructure funding has help improve its operations and Buttigieg says improving railways will eventually have an impact on what everyone is talking about, those gas prices.
"For the long run, we got to invest in a lot of different means of getting around, for example the better your rail system, the less you are relying on those truckloads that can add upward pressure to the price of diesel," he says.
Buttigieg and U.S. Representative Dan Kildee say there is only so much the federal government can do to lower gas prices and both want to see oil companies face questions about price gouging.
"They are not calling us, they are looking at how much they can gain, and the truth is right now, we are seeing gas prices much higher compared to the same oil prices then we saw the last time they were at this level and that needs to be looked into, there are incredible profits being made," Buttigieg says.
Buttigieg says he spoke with Governor Whitmer this week on lifting of gas taxes, both federal and state, something Kildee supports.
"I do support a pause in the gas tax, especially if its in tandem with a state pause, but there are other things that we have suggested," says Kildee.
Some of things that have been suggested include lowering the cost on other products that is also bringing pain to many Americans.
"Lower the cost of insulin, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, to lower the cost of child care, to lower the cost of housing, we are facing opposition from the other side on this, but we think its common sense especially when are seeing this kind of pain at the pump,' says Buttigieg.