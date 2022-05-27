Travelers stomach gas prices for holiday travel

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- The highways are busy and the weather's crummy, but people still insist on starting summer the Michigan way. ABC12's Kent Davis spoke to several travelers today.
People flowed in and out of the Northbound rest stop near Clio Friday. There were plenty of vehicles carrying bikes, canoes, and kayaks. Almost everyone had a cottage or a relative as their destination, either in the northern mitten or the upper peninsula.
Some travelers said that gas prices weren't about to get in the way of a good summer trip.
"We're going to be traveling no matter what. I know it's going to be a little bit more expensive, so we'll just be cutting back on a couple of things here. But it's great to get out in Michigan. Wonderful countryside. Visit some friends. We just need to get out," said Fred Nelson.
"It upsets me, as it does a lot of people, but I think people, after COVID and not being able to get out, are being willing to deal with it. Maybe make some concessions in other areas," Karen said.
"At this point, the rising gas prices are disturbing, but we can handle it. And it's like, I'm concerned about the kids and everybody younger than us," said Larry Gerski.
Some say they're worried gas will price them out of seeing their family. Others say they're looking at cuts to their budgets or changes to their habits. For everyone, the price of gas is the price of living in today's world.
"With work and everything else, there's no way you can just say no. But I'll be driving a whole lot less. A lot of the extra stuff, going out and all that. We'll cut that way in half," Tim told ABC12.
"I don't know if it would be the same for me. If I could really handle a burden like this. I might have to stay at work," said Gerski.
"I would say when it gets around $5.50- $6.00 a gallon. Then it's definitely making a big difference where we go. We'll probably just take closer trips to home," said Fred Nelson.
"Our family lives in Nebraska, so it's a long haul for us to go there. And then we have a daughter in Kansas City. I don't even know if it's going to affect plane tickets and that kind of thing too," added Theresa Nelson.