Tri City Brewing Company expanding with help of Downtown Development Authority

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Tri-City Brewing Company in Bay County is undergoing a significant expansion.
It was made possible in part by a financial incentive from the Bangor Township Downtown Development Authority and those funds will help make the new space ADA compliant.
"We want to build this very unique outdoor bier garden experience," Tri City Brewing President and Founder Kevin Peil said.
The $282,000 expansion is set to accommodate up to 100 guests for private and public events with a 1,200 square foot pavilion that will be open year-round and was supported by the Bangor Township DDA - just outside of Bay City - with a financial incentive of $55,875.
"Construction is challenging now, building costs have increased significantly and one of the things we wanted to do here is make the whole place ADA-compliant," Peil said.
He said the idea came out of COVID-era restrictions, which revealed people enjoy year-round outdoor seating and says without the assistance from the DDA it would have been challenging for this expansion to happen.
"The DDA wants to actively incentivize new development and redevelopment and Kevin's project fit in perfectly with our model in terms of ADD accessibility and improving outdoor and public spaces," Bangor Township Downtown Development Authority Chairman Lee Newton said.
And leaders say the over $55,000 from the DDA is earmarked for specific purposes in line with their vision for the community.
"Concrete, ADA-accessibility, concrete slabs, sidewalk footings, ramps, that sort of thing," Newton said.
The DDA says going forward, a major focus will be on redevelopment of current businesses in Bangor Township and that they consider 8all proposals they receive.