 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Trial begins for man accused of killing Taylor Poling in Saginaw in 2010

  • Updated
  • 0

The 20-year-old woman was shot in her apartment in December 2010

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 12 years after a Saginaw woman was shot to death in her home, a trial has started for the man accused of killing her.

Taylor Poling was 20 years old when she was shot on the night of December 7th, 2010.

Investigators believe a man who was in a relationship with the woman pulled the trigger.

37-year-old Tyrill Wade gave police different answers about that relationship in several interviews after the murder.

In one, he said Poling was his fiancé, in another, he said he was her boyfriend, and in another, they were like brother and sister.

Regardless, there finally was testimony in this nearly 13-year-old murder.

"There were two gentlemen inside and then I could also, as I entered the apartment, I could see a woman down on the ground," Saginaw Police Sergeant Stephen Woodcock testified.

He was the first police officer that arrived at the apartment on South 10th Street that December 2010 night.

He saw Taylor Poling lying on a floor. One of the men standing just inside the apartment was Tyrill Wade, who faces a murder and firearm charge.

In his opening statement, Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Drew Sauter says while Wade found Poling gasping for air, he called two other people first, including his brother who eventually called 9-1-1.

"So now the defendant has wasted almost three minutes in time, he never calls 9-1-1," says Sauter.

Sauter claims there was evidence someone attempted to begin a clean-up of the crime scene, and that Wade didn't tell police in his initial interview that Poling had texted him earlier that day, writing "bring me the gun", in reference to problems she had with an ex-boyfriend.

"The same date, she demanded the gun, not a gun, the gun, she ends up murdered that same night,' Sauter told the jury.

Wade's attorney Jim Gust suggested that ex-boyfriend of Poling's was a better suspect, and that the prosecution's case doesn't make sense.

"If he really was just going to kill her, why didn't he just kill her and walk out the door, don't you think that's the natural thing you would do, I am getting out here," Gust told the jury.

The murder weapon was not recovered.

A woman whose toddler son was murdered a few years ago by a man accepted a plea deal in that case and part of the agreement calls on her testify against Wade, who she once dated.

The trial is expected to resume on Tuesday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Recommended for you