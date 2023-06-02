Trial begins for man accused of killing Taylor Poling in Saginaw in 2010

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 12 years after a Saginaw woman was shot to death in her home, a trial has started for the man accused of killing her.
Taylor Poling was 20 years old when she was shot on the night of December 7th, 2010.
Investigators believe a man who was in a relationship with the woman pulled the trigger.
37-year-old Tyrill Wade gave police different answers about that relationship in several interviews after the murder.
In one, he said Poling was his fiancé, in another, he said he was her boyfriend, and in another, they were like brother and sister.
Regardless, there finally was testimony in this nearly 13-year-old murder.
"There were two gentlemen inside and then I could also, as I entered the apartment, I could see a woman down on the ground," Saginaw Police Sergeant Stephen Woodcock testified.
He was the first police officer that arrived at the apartment on South 10th Street that December 2010 night.
He saw Taylor Poling lying on a floor. One of the men standing just inside the apartment was Tyrill Wade, who faces a murder and firearm charge.
In his opening statement, Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Drew Sauter says while Wade found Poling gasping for air, he called two other people first, including his brother who eventually called 9-1-1.
"So now the defendant has wasted almost three minutes in time, he never calls 9-1-1," says Sauter.
Sauter claims there was evidence someone attempted to begin a clean-up of the crime scene, and that Wade didn't tell police in his initial interview that Poling had texted him earlier that day, writing "bring me the gun", in reference to problems she had with an ex-boyfriend.
"The same date, she demanded the gun, not a gun, the gun, she ends up murdered that same night,' Sauter told the jury.
Wade's attorney Jim Gust suggested that ex-boyfriend of Poling's was a better suspect, and that the prosecution's case doesn't make sense.
"If he really was just going to kill her, why didn't he just kill her and walk out the door, don't you think that's the natural thing you would do, I am getting out here," Gust told the jury.
The murder weapon was not recovered.
A woman whose toddler son was murdered a few years ago by a man accepted a plea deal in that case and part of the agreement calls on her testify against Wade, who she once dated.
The trial is expected to resume on Tuesday.