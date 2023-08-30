Trial begins for one five suspects in 2021 Birch Run murder and arson case

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) Chilling testimony as a trial begins in a 2021 Saginaw County homicide case.
The murder trial for a man accused of killing a Birch Run man and then setting the victim's home on fire started today.
It was in October 2021 when Scott Engelhardt was shot to death. His body was found in his burned-out home.
Investigators say five people in all took part in this plot, but at this time, only one, Jorden Schmitzer is on trial.
In fact, two of the other people charged in this case are prosecution witnesses, including Schmitzer's aunt, Faith Lord. She admitted she initially lied to police about her nephew's involvement in the murder.
"I know what he did was wrong, but that is my nephew, but I always wanted to protect him, you know, so I did, that's what I did, I lied,' Faith Lord explained from the witness stand.
The twenty-year-old Lord testified for the prosecution during the trial of her nephew, 23-year-old Jorden Schmitzer.
Lord testified that the two, along with her friends Jordan Harrison, Kyle Bostic, and Nolan Croton went to the Birch Run area home of 65-year-old Scott Englehart in the early morning hours of October 15th, 2021 to rob the wheelchair-bound man.
She testified Harrison knew Engelhart the best, that he allowed the two young women into the home, but about an hour after the three did some drugs, two masked men came into the home, one had a gun.
"I knew who they were, I acted like I didn't, but I knew who they were, they had a mask on, but I know them all very well," Lord testified.
Lord testified Schmitzer was one of the men wearing a mask.
Lord explained she, along with Harrison began grabbing items from Engelhardt's home.
"I remember grabbing like a generator or something, we grabbed just a bunch of tools, everything that we can see," she said.
Lord testified that it wasn't until the five people left the property that the two women realized Engelhardt might have been killed.
"Is Scott ok, she was like, is Scott alright and Kyle is like, we killed him," Lord said.
She says they at first didn't believe it.
"Don't you think we would have heard a gunshot; we were right there, we were right there," she said.
She would testify that she eventually drove Schmitzer back to Engelhardt's home and would later pick him up not far from the house that she believed was set on fire.
"I just started seeing a lot of smoke, and the fire trucks," Lord said from the witness stand.
Lord stated in court she received no promise of a plea deal in exchange for her testimony.
It's not clear if the other four defendants will go to trial at this point.
Schmitzer's trial will resume tomorrow.