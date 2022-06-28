Trial begins for protesters who refused to leave Flint Township abortion clinic

GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, some pro-life protestors are scheduled to stand trial over a protest at a Flint Township abortion clinic.
Four people are charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct, as well as felony obstruction of an officer for their role in a 2019 protest.
The protestors went into the clinic and tried to speak to the women there seeking treatment.
Prosecutors said they refused to leave from inside the clinic and were arrested.
The trial is scheduled to start in Flint on Tuesday.