Trial pushed to 2023 for Oxford High School shooting suspect

  • Updated
Probable cause hearing for Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley postponed until January 7

Ethan Crumbley, the teen suspect charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school last month, is expected to appear at a probable cause hearing.

 Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge has postponed a murder trial until January 2023 for suspected school shooter at Oxford High School last November.

Ethan Crumbley, who turned 16 in April, is accused of shooting four students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30: 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

Six other students and a teacher were wounded.

The lawyers of Crumbley said that the previously scheduled trial in September wouldn't leave enough time to go through evidence.

Crumbley is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, terrorism causing death and several weapons charges.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making a gun available to their son and failing to get mental health treatment for him.

As well as both his parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter with a trial set for October 24th.

